Suns Have Clear Path to Jimmy Butler After Warriors Ruled Out
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns could be the only team in play for a trade for Miami Heat Star forward Jimmy Butler as the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaches.
After blockbuster trades this weekend that ended with Luka Doncic on the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis on the Dallas Mavericks, De’Aaron Fox on the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine on the Chicago Bulls, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided an update on the Butler trade rumors, which had pretty much come down to the Suns and Golden State Warriors with the recent trades:
“The Heat’s Jimmy Butler has communicated to the Warriors that he’s unwilling to sign an extension there & therefore trade talks to send him to Golden State have ended for now, sources told ESPN.”
The Butler trade talks keep going in circles with the path to the Suns always seeming at the forefront. At this point, Butler, who is suspended by the Heat through at least the deadline, is pretty much doing anything he can to force his way to Phoenix.
However, there have already been several reports that Miami doesn’t want Bradley Beal’s massive contract and no-trade clause, so the Suns have to continue to work to find a third or fourth team to take on Beal’s contract and where he wants to go.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on SportsCenter that "Around the league, it's become increasingly clear that where (Butler) would want to be long term, and stay long term, and commit long term that's the Phoenix Suns from everything I'm told."
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson added to Charania's report on X:
"As Shams reported today, the one team that Butler would commit longterm to is Phoenix. So it's buyer beware for any other team that has considered acquiring him; he could hope Shams reporting that would deter every other suitor from trading for him OR if he's traded somewhere other than Phoenix, he could opt in this summer (to get his 52.4 M) and demand a trade to Phoenix and make a mess if he's not. Basically, he can sabotage all non-Phoenix options, which he has ability to do (within NBA rules) as long as it's not done publicly."
With the deadline now only three days away, some sort of trade seems imminent for the Suns, either for Butler or something in return for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick.
Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported on X:
“Yes I expect the Suns to make a move before the deadline. Most likely something that helps them in the short term but also the future.”
Phoenix has already made two trades, one with the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards and one with the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks.
However, with the Suns’ underachieving record of 25-23, it seems like only a matter of time before a bigger trade goes down, but the clock is ticking even more with the closer the deadline draws near.