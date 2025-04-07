Suns Coach Disagrees with Player's Criticism
PHOENIX -- Before Sunday’s 112-98 loss to the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer made an interesting comment when asked about Tyus Jones saying that Phoenix has been lacking in terms of energy and focus.
“I don’t know if I agree with him,” Budenholzer said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). “I think we just got to play with each other. We've got to get in and out of actions. We've got to move together. We've got to cover for each other, do other things.”
With the loss to New York, Phoenix has now lost six games in a row, all being by 10 or more points.
This losing streak has come at the most pivotal point of the year, as the Suns now have a 35-43 record with only four games left and are 2.5 games back of the final play-in spot.
This is some of what Jones said after Friday's 20-point loss to the Boston Celtics (via Rankin):
“We can't afford to lose any games moving forward, honestly, when you're playing catch-up, but we've been saying that for a couple of weeks now. Something has got to change. We've got to play better ball on both ends of the floor. The level we're playing at right now just isn't cutting it.”
Phoenix will now begin a three-game homestand after concluding their three-game road trip with the loss to New York. The Suns will host the Golden State Warriors (46-31), Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14) and San Antonio Spurs (32-46) in this stretch.
They will also hope to get back Kevin Durant, who missed the entire road trip with a left ankle sprain.
Safe to say, the Suns pretty much need to win every game from here on out to give them any shot of making the play-in.
No matter what happens, it's clear there will most likely be big changes coming this offseason.