Preview: Celtics Offer Unique Test for Suns, Jordan Ott

The Phoenix Suns are underdogs in their Tuesday home matchup against the Boston Celtics, and understandably so.

The Suns are down all of Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) on their official injury report. Grayson Allen is questionable with right knee/ankle injury management.

Yet the Celtics are also down some star power, too. Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair) is still out while Jaylen Brown (right knee contusion) is questionable for Boston.

Tonight's tip at Mortgage Matchup Center, set for just past 7:00 PM MST, will be a major test for Jordan Ott's ability to problem solve on short notice.

Preview: What Will Suns Do Tonight vs Celtics?

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good news? Jalen Green was completely off the team's injury report after his nagging hamstring injury has been tested the last few games and has passed.

Yet Phoenix, if Allen misses tonight, would be down their top three scorers with Booker/Brooks sidelined as well.

Green has seen wildly varying results as Phoenix's main scoring engine, making just 23 of 65 shots ( 35.3%) since the All-Star break.

"I've never going to complain about having the opportunity to be that [main option]. It's just more I got to get my wind and legs underneath me," Green said after the loss to Portland.

"Seems like every game my legs are getting heavier and heavier, but that's part of it. I'm starting from the beginning. We got a lot of time and hopefully I'll pick up sooner than later."

Ott will have to get creative not only on the offensive side of the ball, but also down at the other end with arguably his top two defenders (Brooks/Goodwin) injured and unavailable.

Against a Celtics team that's won their last eight-of-nine games, good enough for second place in the East, that's tough sledding — regardless of Brown's final status tonight.

Boston's 108 points allowed per night is second in the NBA while their +7.2 point differential is third and offensive net rating of 120.8 is second. They're also third in three-pointers made across the entire season.

Boston, a tough defensive team that likes to get up plenty of shots from deep, is essentially what Ott has tried to instill in Phoenix with mostly acceptable levels of success in his first season.

The Suns will simply have to do better than their 77 points scored last time out, which was their lowest offensive output since 2017 according to Bright Side of the Suns' John Voita.

"The identity doesn't change. Play the same style. Our defense is gonna have to be better, offense is gonna have to be better," Ott said after losing Brooks.

"... We're just gonna have to find new ways as things continue to progress. Jalen (Green) working to sink back in into the fold and then whatever we have for that night, whatever it takes, kind of like this group has done, we'll find those solutions."

We'll see if Ott's been able to find said solutions against one of the league's toughest teams.