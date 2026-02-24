Suns Offer Injury Updates on 2 Key Players

The Phoenix Suns are set to play host to the Boston Celtics later tonight without two of their top defenders in forward Dillon Brooks and guard Jordan Goodwin.

Both will be out for the next few games, as the Suns have revealed injury updates on both:

"Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair a fracture in his left hand. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Orlando. Brooks will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

"Guard Jordan Goodwin will be out after sustaining a left calf strain during Saturday’s game against Orlando. He will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks."

The Suns are 1-2 emerging out of the All-Star break and also will be without Devin Booker for at least their next two games thanks to a hip injury.

Goodwin has been instrumental in picking up tough defensive assignments on a nightly basis while Brooks' 21 points per game, a career high, has been a much needed surprise on top of his hustle and infectious energy on the court.

First-year head coach Jordan Ott certainly has his work cut out for him, and he knows it.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No one's going to feel sorry for ourselves," Ott said over the weekend on the mountain of injuries Phoenix has had to overcome.

"{Opponents] surely aren't going to. They're trying to go out and win the game just like we are. No one cares. No one cares, and the only group that can help us when you're stranded is our group. So we just got to find the solution."

The Suns are 33-25 with the West's seventh seed in store. They're firmly entrenched in a play-in spot as the regular season begins to wind down while only being a couple games back from a playoff spot at either the fifth or sixth seed.

Phoenix moves into the future with several questions needing to be answered, though Ott knows this final stretch paves way for a meaningful opportunity.

"These are meaningful games," said Ott. "... All these nights are gonna be competitive, and everyone's gonna bring their best, especially here. We're not sneaking up on anyone. So that's the part of the excitement, that we are here playing meaningful games here throughout the regular season."

The Suns are hopeful to get a fully healthy squad back at some point before the postseason. Until then, the sledding will continue to be tough.