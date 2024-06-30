Suns Connected to Potential Chris Paul Reunion
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are a team to watch in the event that Golden State Warriors PG Chris Paul becomes available, according to Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer:
"The Suns have been connected to all kinds of guards for minimum salaries, from Kyle Lowry to Monte Morris — and even a potential reunion with Paul, should he ultimately be waived by the Warriors, according to NBA personnel," wrote Fischer in his latest free agency deep-dive.
The Warriors are rumored to be in trade discussions with the 39-year-old point guard after landing him via trade just one summer ago. Paul was first dealt from the Suns in the Bradley Beal trade before Washington offloaded him to Golden State in a swap for Jordan Poole.
Paul started a mere 18 games last season, the lowest total of his career. Many had figured he would play third fiddle to a backcourt that already included Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, and the future Hall of Fame point guard was unable to truly make an impact in a reduced role.
Paul's return to Phoenix would add a legitimate table-setter to a Suns offense that desperately missed a point guard in his presence, as neither Bradley Beal or Devin Booker were effective enough in that role during the 2023-24 season.
Under the tutelage of new coach Mike Budenholzer, the Suns have reportedly been in search of a new point guard, though it's unclear how a legitimate presence would fit in with a star-studded lineup of Beal, Booker and Kevin Durant.
Phoenix is in pursuit of a point guard - Paul could again find himself on the open market - and a potential reunion could indeed be in place.