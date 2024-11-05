Suns Consistently Near Top of NBA Power Rankings
PHOENIX -- It hasn't been easy, though the Phoenix Suns are an impressive 6-1 through their first seven games.
Under Mike Budenholzer, this Suns squad looks determined to send a message in the 2024-25 season.
So far, so good.
Through the early stages of the year, Phoenix has mounted themselves as one of the top teams in the league, and their respective standing in various power rankings across the web reflect that:
ESPN: No. 4
Dave McMenamin: "Jusuf Nurkic started every game for Phoenix so far, but he hasn't necessarily finished. In a win against the Lakers, he played just six seconds in the fourth quarter. And in a victory over the Clippers, he played fewer than four minutes in the fourth. Nurkic is playing just 22.2 minutes per game so far, his least amount of burn since splitting time with Nikola Jokic in Denver to begin his career."
The Athletic: No. 5
Law Murray: "The Suns are off to a great start, but their starting lineup has not been good together, getting outscored by 7.6 points per 100 possessions in 51 minutes. The shooting off the bench from Allen, O’Neale and (surprisingly) first-round rookie Dunn has given Phoenix what appears to be sustainable lineup options, and the defense has helped this look like a team that could handle an injury if it comes."
NBA.com: No. 4
John Schuhmann: "After splitting their first two games in L.A., the Suns have won four straight and are one of five teams with fewer than two losses."
HoopsHype: No. 4
Mike Shearer: "I was skeptical that Phoenix could maintain last year’s shockingly average defensive rating, but they’re sixth through six games. The offense will catch up, so if the defense remains legitimate, the Suns are a bonafide threat in the West."
The Arizona Republic: No. 4
Duane Rankin: "That near collapse Saturday in edging Portland almost kept them from climbing into the top five, but they have matched a franchise record for the best start through six games. Devin Booker is averaging 33.6 points and committed just five total turnovers in the past three games."