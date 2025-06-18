Suns Could Look For Third Team in Kevin Durant Blockbuster Trade
The Phoenix Suns are in the process of finding a trade partner for All-Star forward Kevin Durant.
Durant has one year left on his deal, and a few teams appear interested in making a trade, including the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have a clear piece to move in a trade in Jalen Green, but he also plays shooting guard like Devin Booker does. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Suns could look to move Green if he were to come to Phoenix.
“In a potential trade with the Suns for Durant, Houston could include guard Jalen Green and his $33.33 million salary for the 2025-26 season," Scotto wrote.
"With guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal already on the roster, having failed to trade Beal as the Suns attempted to before the trade deadline, Phoenix has done background on Green to gauge his value around the league in case Green is acquired, and it’s worthwhile to flip him again via trade, league sources told HoopsHype.”
Green is the best trade piece the Rockets are willing to put in the deal, and the Suns have incentive to make a deal work with Houston because the team has future picks down the line that belong to Phoenix.
The Rockets know they are in the driver's seat, so they aren't planning on making a major offer to the Suns for Durant because they have the leverage.
The Suns may be more willing to send Durant to Houston if they knew they were getting a different player other than Green in return.
Green averaged 21 points per game last season for the Rockets, but questions remain about whether he can be a true No. 1 scoring option for a contending team in the NBA someday, so trading him elsewhere may not be easy.