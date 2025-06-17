Insider Updates Suns, Spurs Trade Talks for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns march into the near future with no shortage of Kevin Durant trade speculation, talks and rumors.
The two sides appear to be marching towards a split after Phoenix failed to move Durant at this last NBA trade deadline. Durant has just on year remaining on his contract.
Speaking today on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania offered the following update:
Spurs Not Being Aggressive in Kevin Durant Talks
"The Rockets and Heat are more realistic right now than the Spurs," Charania said.
"The players it would take to get a deal done. The draft capital it would take to get a deal done. Houston, Miami, Minnesota [are] a little bit more motivated. And there's a couple other wildcard teams just a little bit more motivated, potentially.
"San Antonio's got a ton of flexibility. First off, they have Victor Wembanyama who potentially is the future face of the NBA. You have De'Aaron Fox, the No. 2 pick in the draft, the No. 14 pick in the draft. They have their first-round picks moving forward. ... In their minds they have a ton of assets to where if there's a guy who becomes available on that timeline potentially, you go out and make that deal.
"That's not to say they don't have interest in Kevin Durant - they do. And potentially they would make an offer, and I'm sure they have discussed different frameworks, but what the other teams are offering is just a little more aggressive."
San Antonio was one of three preferred trade destinations for Durant according to numerous reports, though it doesn't sound as if the Spurs are wanting to mortgage a variety of assets to land the 37-year-old forward.