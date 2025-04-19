Suns Could Send Devin Booker to Hometown Team
The Phoenix Suns have become home for Devin Booker over the past decade ever since they chose him in the 2015 NBA Draft.
However, with the Suns continuing to regress, they may need to part ways with their best player.
One of the teams that could trade for him is Booker's hometown team, the Detroit Pistons.
"The Detroit Pistons smashed expectations to an even more extreme degree than the Rockets. They more than tripled their win total from the 2023-24 campaign and vaulted into the playoffs with Cade Cunningham making the leap to true stardom," Bleacher Report contributor Grant Hughes writes.
"Detroit also defends with grit but lacks the extra scoring punch necessary to scare the East's more established powers. Booker could be the Cunningham complement who punishes opponents that can currently sell out to stop one player without fear of the rest of the team creating enough offense to win.
"Forget the homecoming angle on Booker, who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The return-to-roots narrative almost never ends up a factor in trades, and you don't even need it to make a Pistons deal sensible.
"Detroit is on the rise, and it needs someone to share offensive-creation responsibilities with Cunningham. Maybe a recovered Jaden Ivey is that someone, or perhaps Ron Holland II has more in his bag than he showed as a rookie. But Booker is ready to elevate the Pistons' attack right now, and the team's leap up the standings suggests it's in a position to do some shorter-term thinking."
The Pistons are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and they haven't won a postseason game since 2008, so in order to stick around in the contender conversation, Cunningham will need a co-star, and Booker could very well fit in that role for Detroit.