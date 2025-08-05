Suns Could Trade For $8 Million Grizzlies Forward
The Phoenix Suns are struggling to find a way to improve their roster with limited assets. Their outlook would be a lot sunnier if they had a young player to start and develop next to Devin Booker on the wing.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson as a player that could look for a trade.
"Jackson once again appears potentially stuck as a developmental prospect on a team that can't afford many developmental mistakes. A projected depth chart doesn't obviously include him on the two-deep, so he might be scrapping for minutes as he had to this past season, when his average floor time was nearly half what it was during his rookie run (15.8, down from 25.7)," Buckley wrote.
"The 20-year-old is too talented for this. It's mostly all raw talent, to be clear, but it's talent nonetheless. He didn't average 17.6 points after the All-Star break as a 19-year-old rookie by mistake. His game needs buffering in all areas and may lack layers beyond bucket-getting, but there aren't a lot of 6'9", 215-pounders with this many shot-making moves in their bag."
There's reason to believe the Grizzlies will play Jackson more after trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could block the young wing's way into the starting lineup if Memphis looks to contend next season. The team also has Cedric Coward, who they traded up to select with the No. 11 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.
The Grizzlies need a backup center, so Nick Richards could be an option for Memphis in a potential trade. If the Suns tacked on a second-round pick or two in the deal, it could be enough to give Phoenix a player it can build around next to Dillon Brooks in the frontcourt.