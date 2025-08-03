Insider: Suns Won't Pursue This Potential Free Agent
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are listed as the top destination for Khris Middleton, should he emerge as a free agent from the Washington Wizards.
Bovada has the Suns as +300 favorites in their updated odds (h/t NBA Central):
Phoenix Suns +300
Detroit Pistons +600
Los Angeles Lakers +600
Miami Heat +800
Denver Nuggets +900
LA Clippers +1400
Milwaukee Bucks +1400
New York Knicks +1400
San Antonio Spurs +1600
It's been a fairly busy offseason for the Suns, who have traded the likes of Kevin Durant and waived Bradley Beal on top of changes to their front office and coaching staff.
Devin Booker still remains, and with other pieces around him such as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks - the Suns hope they can build a competitive team.
Could Middleton be part of that?
"Multiple contending teams are monitoring Khris Middleton’s future with the Wizards," wrote Evan Sidery on X. "On a $33.3 million expiring contract, plus an extensive injury history, teams are not willing to offer notable compensation in a trade. Middleton is a strong buyout candidate at some point."
Arizona Sports' insider John Gambadoro shut down those rumors by saying, "No I do not expect the Suns to consider adding Khris Middleton."
Middleton could be a strong veteran addition to a Suns team that's invested heavily in a youth movement this offseason.
However, Middleton hasn't played in 60+ games since the 2021-22 season, where he earned All-Star honors with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Suns could continue their roster shiftshaping by dealing away players such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale, which would free up even more cap space for the team to operate with in the future.
However, it appears that even if Middleton found himself on the market - Phoenix wouldn't be an option.