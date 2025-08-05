Suns Could Trade For Former Top 5 Pick
The Phoenix Suns could be looking for a forward after expressing interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. However, the Suns are moving off of Kuminga and they could look to set their sights on someone else.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, a former top-five pick, as someone who could be on the trade block soon.
"It doesn't take much imagination to see him comfortably and capably handling a three-and-D role, but that would still make him a massive disappointment in Chicago. Even if fans are much more pessimistic about P-Will than the front office, they'd still like to see a better return on the franchise's significant investments in him," Buckley wrote.
"Get him away from the Bulls, and those expectations should be alleviated. Since he's almost certainly a negative trade asset at his point, rival clubs might be incentivized to take him off their hands. The weighty pressure to perform would be off his shoulders, and he may not be asked to do more than dig in defensively and shoot from distance—skills he has already showcased at this level.
"He's a useful (albeit overpaid) player, but the Bulls clearly hoped he'd become so much more. With tempered expectations on a new team, he might solidify his niche as a solid support player, nothing more and nothing less."
Williams, 23, is averaging 9.6 points per game in his first five NBA seasons with the Bulls.
He may not be the No. 4 overall pick he was when he came into the league, but he can have a decent career as a role player in the NBA.
The Suns could benefit from adding a player like Williams, perhaps in a trade involving Nick Richards and Grayson Allen.
Williams has four years left on his deal making $18 million per year with a player option in his final season, so it's a pricey ad, but it makes the Suns younger and could give them a good fit next to Devin Booker in the offense.