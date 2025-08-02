What Suns' Starting Lineup Could Look Like for 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns' roster currently stands over a month since free agency began, they still do not have the makeup of players that would consist of a traditional starting 5.
Jalen Green and Devin Booker, both shooting guards, will almost certainly be starting the backcourt with share ball-handling duties, and while the Suns loaded up on depth at the wings and forward positions this offseason, they still might be a little undersized in terms of their starters at the 3 and 4.
The Suns' center position, which has been very weak the past few seasons, is now the complete opposite and arguably the strongest position on the team (along with shooting guard) with Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro.
After shaking up the entire roster this summer, the Suns have made for a pretty clear starting 5 even though some of the fits might be funky:
- Devin Booker
- Jalen Green
- Dillon Brooks
- Ryan Dunn
- Mark Williams
Outside of how Green and Booker co-exist in the backcourt, Dunn figures to be the biggest question mark out of everyone if he belongs in the starting group.
Dunn's defense will prove really valuable, but he will need to show that he can play bigger than his size at the 4 spot, develop his shooting more and be more aggressive in terms of driving to the rim.
If the Suns want to change up their look at the 4 spot, they do have options, but they come with more question marks than Dunn would bring to the table.
Other Starting Lineup Options
With the depth the Suns have at center, Ighodaro seems likely to transition to be a 4 or 5, but the Suns would be asking a lot for him to step in a starting role with his inability to shoot the ball, making for spacing concerns.
At 6-foot-6, Royce O'Neale is a bit too undersized to start at the 4, although he will likely be a plug-in starter several nights for injuries at other positions, but if Brooks shows he can matchup with power forwards, O'Neale could be another option.
The Suns' 31st overall pick, Rasheer Fleming, is more of a true power forward, and if he shows he belongs in the NBA, he could quickly work his way up the depth chart, but it's hard to see him being a starter early on.
Nigel Hayes-Davis comes over to the Suns from the Euroleague as a mystery on how his game will translate to the NBA. At 6-foot-8, 254 pounds and a 41% 3-point shooting clip last year in the Euroleague, Davis also has the build of a traditional power forward and could surprise like Guerschon Yabusele did for the Philadelphia 76ers last season and make his case for more minutes at the 4 position;
If Maluach proves that he can shoot the ball and has a very quick transition to the NBA, which seems unlikely in his rookie year, Phoenix could also do what some other teams are doing across the league and start two seven-footers.
Although going small did not work for them during most of last season, the Suns could also choose to go this route with Green and Booker at the 2 and 3 with Collin Gillespie at the point guard and Brooks at the 4.
Phoenix is not going to be under a lot of pressure this season, and their weird roster makeup could make for some interesting lineup combinations throughout the season.
With that said, Dunn seems to have the best chance to win that fifth starter spot.
As of now, here is how I predict the rotation to look:
- PG: Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin/Jared Butler
- SG: Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, Koby Brea (2-Way)
- SF: Dillon Brooks, Royce O'Neale, Isaiah Livers (2-Way)
- PF: Ryan Dunn, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Nigel Hayes-Davis
- C: Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach, Nick Richards, CJ Huntley (2-Way)