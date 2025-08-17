Kevin Durant's Return vs Suns Will be Must-See TV

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns host Kevin Durant for what could be a cold welcome by fans.

Mar 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Sacramento Kings at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' schedule for the coming 2025-26 season was revealed previously this week, and naturally, all eyes and attention from the 82-game slate were fixated on a few matchups.

To no surprise, much of the chatter around the Suns' schedule revolves around when the team will meet former stars in the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Durant, who was traded to the Houston Rockets this summer, will return to the desert early in the regular season, and The Athletic highlighted that matchup as one of the top five games for NBA fans to watch.

NBA Buzzing on Kevin Durant's Return to Phoenix

May 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From Zach Harper: "This is a bit of a two-fer with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks facing their old team, but this will primarily be about Kevin Durant coming back to Phoenix to face Devin Booker and his old team. They gave him the exit he wanted, but I’m guessing there won’t be a gift basket of gratitude coming from him. He’ll want to drop 40 and get a W."

Durant absolutely would love that, considering his exit from Phoenix wasn't exactly squeaky clean.

"They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on. Good luck to them moving forward - I'll always remember my time there but we're on to something else,"Durant said shortly after the trade.

Perhaps players such as Green and Brooks would also be feeling similar sentiments - which would make for a very interesting night at PHX Arena.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

