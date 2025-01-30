Suns Star Misses Out on All-Star Game
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will not be joining Kevin Durant for All-Star Weekend in San Francisco in two weeks.
Booker was not among the seven Western Conference All-Star reserves announced today. These are the players who were selected:
- Anthony Edwards, Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Davis, Frontcourt, Los Angeles Lakers
- James Harden, Guard, Los Angeles Clippers
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Frontcourt, Memphis Grizzlies
- Alperen Sengun, Frontcourt, Houston Rockets
- Jalen Williams, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Victor Wembanyama, Frontcourt, San Antonio Spurs
They will join the Western Conference starters of Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Durant and Nikola Jokic in San Francisco. The new format of this year's festivities will draft the Western and Eastern Conference selections into three teams, and they will play in a four-team, single-elimination tournament with the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars.
The reserves were selected by the coaches. This story will be updated with the final voting results when they are released.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer made his case for Booker following Wednesday's 121-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves:
"Book’s one of the great 2-guards in our league right now. What he's done this season as a scorer, as a playmaker, as a leader. He's clearly in our minds an All-Star and hopefully the other coaches see and respect what he's done. This season, it's never easy, but that guy, he's one of the best players in our league, so I don't see how he's not an All-Star."
Booker has now only made the All-Star Game four times in his 10 NBA seasons. He is averaging 25.5 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range in 41 games. The Suns' lowly 24-22 record made it difficult for them to have two All-Star selections.
You can read our Kevin Hicks' case for why Booker should have been named an All-Star by clicking here.