Updated Phoenix Suns Trade Targets
PHOENIX -- Time is running short for the Phoenix Suns, who sit at 24-22 and in 9th place in the Western Conference.
The franchise has fairly limited flexibility moving forwards in terms of trades that can be made - that isn't for lack of trying.
Phoenix has multiple contingency plans in terms of potential trades - with Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, and the three first-round picks acquired via the Utah Jazz being the major players involved in this saga ahead of the trade deadline.
Three potential trade partners - along with players that could realistically wind up in Phoenix.
Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler
Butler is the clear top priority and crown jewel for Mat Ishbia when it comes to potential acquisitions - this is even through reports giving an impression that Phoenix is starting to pivot away from the potential future hall of fame talent.
The Butler fit in Phoenix has been well-documented - his relative low-usage, ability to pressure the rim, and general versatility on defense would fit around Kevin Durant/Devin Booker do very well.
However, the second-apron restrictions and the ability to move Bradley Beal elsewhere could be too much to overcome - that isn't even touching on the fact that finding a different approach to roster-building could be the most prudent decision the franchise can make moving forward.
While Butler would fix many issues the Suns have, they would have the same restrictions moving forward - along with even fewer draft assets.
Chicago Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu
The Bulls have been linked to Beal in recent days, although conflicting reports surrounding the intentions of both sides have arose.
This ultimately feels like an optimal situation if Phoenix is truly set on parting with Beal - bringing back Craig to the Valley for the third time and a quality combo guard would help improve the roster construction exponentially.
Phoenix can look to reshape the strategic approach when it comes to building the roster around Booker/Durant while also regaining more financial flexibility moving forward - keep an eye on Zach LaVine's fate in the coming days out of Chicago.
Atlanta Hawks: Larry Nance Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Matthews
The Suns have reportedly been engaged in talks with Atlanta surrounding Jusuf Nurkic - the potential options they have personnel wise are limited here.
The financials only work out so that Phoenix can bring back Bogdanovic or the combination of Matthews and Nance Jr.
Bogdanovic has struggled mightily this season, but certainly would have more upside in a Mike Budenholzer system and could open the door for Phoenix to listen to trade offers for Grayson Allen - in an effort to upgrade the wing group.
Nance Jr. should be the biggest draw here. The journeyman has shot well above 40% from three-point range over a 78-game sample since last season. He is also has a stout reputation for being versatile defensively while also being an underrated playmaker and on the boards alike.
Regardless of what happens, the Suns will absolutely exhaust all potential options to improve - these are just a small handful of teams and players to look out for ahead of the trade deadline.
The deadline is set for Feb. 6 - stay tuned until then.