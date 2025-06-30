Suns Earn Promising NBA Draft Grade From Analyst
The Phoenix Suns are settling in after changing their team drastically from the 2025 NBA Draft.
The team selected Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick before taking Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea in the second round after a flurry of trades.
ESPN writer Kevin Pelton graded the team's draft and gave the Suns a "B" for their efforts.
"A Duke center fell to the frontcourt-needy Suns, who also strangely traded to acquire former Duke center Mark Williams in a deal graded separately," Pelton wrote.
"It's worth wondering, particularly in that context, whether Phoenix could have gotten the valuable trades down that teams just behind them made. But as Maluach was the top prospect on the board, standing pat made more sense for the Suns.
"Phoenix used future picks to move up to the top pick in the second round and No. 41. Teams were competing to take Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming, 12th in my stats-only projections. Fleming gives the Suns another quality shot blocker, this time with more range. Though Brea is another shooting guard on a team overloaded with them, Phoenix could use his shooting -- he has the highest skill projection as a shooter of any player in my database -- particularly if Grayson Allen is traded."
The Suns could go in a number of different directions with their draft class, but there is a lot to like with what they have as a baseline on paper.
Maluach could emerge as a starter in his rookie year, while Fleming and Brea have a shot to come off the bench thanks to their years of experience in college basketball.
Maluach, Fleming and Brea will all have a chance to get their feet wet with the Suns and the NBA as they take part in the Las Vegas Summer League next month.