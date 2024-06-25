Suns Establish Top 3 Free Agent Priorities
PHOENIX -- All eyes are on the Phoenix Suns to see how the organization will progress through the offseason after a disappointing finish in the p
The Suns have already made some massive change on their coaching staff following the dismissal of Frank Vogel after just one season at the helm. Mike Budenholzer quickly filled his spot and now events such as the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency have arrived for the Suns to improve their roster for the 2024-25 season.
On Burns and Gambo earlier this week, Suns insider John Gambadoro reported Phoenix's top priority in free agency is to retain the talents of Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol and Josh Okogie.
"I think that they feel really good if they've got two of the three back, as long as one of them's Royce O'Neale. If they get all three, they'll be thrilled. The Suns want Royce O'Neale back. They want Bol Bol back and they want Josh Okogie back," Gambadoro said.
"Now you got to make it happen and it's possible they get the trifecta and get all three back, but I think they'd be very happy if two out of the three came back - as long as one of those two is Royce O'Neale."
O'Neale was acquired at the NBA trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets, and the Suns have his Bird Rights moving into free agency - meaning they can offer more to retain him compared to other teams.
Gambadoro says the Suns and O'Neale have a strong mutual interest in a return and we could hear news relatively soon.
The reported price tag for a potential deal sits around $10 million annually, per reports.
When it comes to Okogie, the strong defender has a player option for $3 million approaching free agency.
"They do want him back. This is a guy they want back," Gambadoro said of Okogie. "But it's up to him."
Bol is an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign anywhere. Bol quickly became a fan favorite in the Valley after arriving via free agency last summer, and Gambadoro says the Suns would like a second stint with him.
"They want him back, too. He's got the ability if somebody wants to pay him, to take more money too," Gambo said on Bol.
Phoenix can only sign players on vet minimum contracts thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax.
At this point in time, Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks are not expected back with the organization.
We'll see how the dominoes ultimately fall after the draft ends, though Phoenix has a clear idea of who they'd like back on the roster for next season.