Suns Facing Incredibly Dark Future
The Phoenix Suns are on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time since 2020, ending an era of some of the most competitive basketball the franchise has ever seen.
After an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, the Suns have slowly unraveled, ending up in the lottery without a first-round pick this year, but that's not the only problem.
Phoenix's "all-in" approach has been commendable, but sometimes when a team takes a swing, it misses. That's why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the Suns are the "most screwed" team in the league.
"The Suns do not have control over any of their own first-round picks until 2032. Since they're over the second apron this season, they won't be allowed to trade that 2032 first-rounder, either. Unless they shed $11-plus million in salary, they're projected to be over the second apron next year, too. If they finish next season there, that would automatically push their 2032 pick to the bottom of the first round," Favale writes.
"Ryan Dunn, Collin Gillespie and Oso Ighodaro are their most promising young players. None of them profile as a building block. Bradley Beal's injury history, underwhelming play this season and no-trade clause have nuked his market value. Will head coach Mike Budenholzer even be back in 2025-26?
"Counting on a Kevin Durant trade to reposition Phoenix's bigger picture is flimsy. He turns 37 in September, has one year left on his contract and just suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for at least a week.
"Moving the 28-year-old Devin Booker would do more to restock the Suns' cupboard. To what end, though? Unless they send him to the Houston Rockets, that cupboard still won't feature their own first-rounders, which arguably negates the point of dealing Booker at all."
On top of that, team governor Matt Ishbia is laser-focused on bringing a championship to the Suns, but the front office is running out of moves that will help the team move forward since all of its assets are compromised.
The Suns could find a way to run it back, but that may only result in Phoenix moving further down the gutter.