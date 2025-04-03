Bradley Beal Confident in Suns Despite Struggles
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns only have six regular season games left in their disastrous 2024-25 season.
Almost nothing has gone right for the Suns this season after putting together the highest-paid roster of all time in the offseason that featured three stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal and hiring a championship head coach in Mike Budenholzer.
Despite massively underachieving with a 35-41 record so far, Phoenix still has a glimmer of hope being one game back of the final Western Conference play-in spot behind the Sacramento Kings, who have been dealing with struggles of their own and still have one more head-to-head matchup against Phoenix that would be decide the tiebreaker.
Phoenix has now lost four games in a row, all by double digits, as they gear up for these final six games, which are mostly against very tough opponents in the Boston Celtics (56-20), New York Knicks (48-28), Golden State Warriors (44-31), Oklahoma City Thunder (64-12), San Antonio Spurs (32-44) and Kings (36-40).
Even with everything that has happened this year, Beal is still optimistic about the rest of Phoenix's season.
“We still can make a run,” Beal said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
“Obviously we’ve got to be healthy, get healthy, be available. The playoffs, anything can happen, man, but we’re a talented team and believe in what we can do. We’ve just got to give ourselves that opportunity.”
Beal is expected to return from an eight-game absence due to a left hamstring strain against Boston Friday night, while Durant did not join the team on their current three-game road trip after spraining his left ankle in Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets.
Because of how this season has gone, there are now rumors that the Suns could be looking to move on from both Durant and Beal this summer.
As everyone prepares for what could be a whirlwind of an offseason, the Suns will try to find a collective sense of belief and fight to get into the play-in with a chance of advancing to the playoffs to play the No. 1-seeded Thunder.