Suns Fall Flat in Second Half in Loss to Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Minnesota Timberwolves (26-21) snapped the Phoenix Suns' (24-22) three-game win streak with a 121-113 victory at Footprint Center Wednesday night.
Minnesota came back from down as many as 12 points, as the Suns went ice cold in the second half until the final five minutes when they tried to make a late push. Phoenix had 15 turnovers on the night, including nine by Devin Booker, tying his most ever in a game (last had nine in Feb. 2019).
Kevin Durant, who was questionable heading into the game with a thumb injury, scored a team-high 33 points (13-19 FG) for the Suns to go along with seven assists and four blocks. Booker recorded 28 points (11-19 FG) and eight assists, and Bradley Beal posted 17 points and six assists off the bench. Grayson Allen tried his best to keep the Suns in it with all 11 of his points in the second half.
The Timberwolves had four players in double figures, led by Anthony Edwards' 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks, and Julius Randle's 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 23 off the bench, and the Timberwolves shot 56% from the floor and 44.8% from 3 for the game.
Quick Recap
After the Timberwolves started the game on a 5-0 spurt, the Suns then responded with an 11-0 run. At the end of the first quarter, Phoenix led 29-22, as Durant (9 points) and Booker (9 points) combined for 18 points and the Suns as a team shot 13-for-20 (65%) from the floor. Edwards led the Timberwolves with six points.
Phoenix went up by as much as 12 in the second quarter, but an 8-0 Timberwolves run cut its lead to only one with under three minutes to go. The Suns were able to regain some control to take a 59-55 lead into halftime. Booker scored a game-high 18 points (7-10 FG), while Durant (14 points, 5 assists) and Beal (11 points on 5-7 FG) were also in double figures. Randle had a team-high 15 for Minnesota.
Even with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch getting ejected midway through the third quarter, Minnesota kept it close and eventually took a two-point lead with 2:24 remaining in the period. Going into the fourth, the Timberwolves were up 81-77. Phoenix turned the ball over six times in the quarter and shot 7-for-22 (31.8%) from the floor and 2-for-9 from deep.
Minnesota began the fourth on a 7-2 run to extend its lead to nine points. Edwards later had a monster fastbreak dunk to put the Timberwolves ahead 100-86 with just under seven minutes left. This hot start to the quarter seemed to suck all the life out of the Suns until they suddenly went on a 7-0 run in 30 seconds to make it a six-point game with 1:10 to go. Minnesota was then able to keep its distance and hold on for the win.
What's Next
The Suns begin a four-game road trip Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.