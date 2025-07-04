Suns Falling in Latest Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns have a murky outlook after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
There's a lot left in the air of mystery and that could play a factor in how the team performs in the upcoming season.
PFN writer Brandon Austin conducted a power ranking of all 30 teams and the Suns came in at No. 24.
"The Phoenix Suns are in reset mode after a deeply disappointing season that exposed the flaws of their superstar experiment. Despite having the league’s most expensive squad, the trio of Devin Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal didn’t work well together, and Phoenix limped to just 36 wins. Defensive issues, a weak supporting cast, and a shaky offensive structure contributed to a campaign that fell far short of championship expectations," Austin wrote.
"The offseason has already brought major changes. Durant was traded to Houston in a deal that brought in Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 pick. Jordan Ott replaced Mike Budenholzer as head coach. On draft night, the Suns aggressively addressed their need for reliable frontcourt talent, trading for Hornets big man Mark Williams and selecting Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming.
"Still, questions remain about the team’s outlook heading into 2025. The Suns now feature three ball-dominant guards in Green, Booker, and Beal, and it will be difficult to add another star without moving Booker. Phoenix’s prospects for next season are murky at best right now."
The only teams that ranked below the Suns were the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
The Suns will have to figure out how these changes can co-exist to form a team that can compete for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.
In the meantime, the Suns are getting ready for the Las Vegas Summer League from July 10-20.