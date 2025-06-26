Suns First-Round Pick 'Excited' For New Opportunity in Phoenix
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could not have had a better outcome with the No. 10 overall pick during the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night after acquiring the selection as part of the return for the Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets Monday.
Duke's Khaman Maluach, regarded as the top center prospect in the draft, fell right into Phoenix's lap after a surprising drop, and the Suns quickly made their selection for the big man at a position of need.
Maluach was given a Rockets hat after being drafted since the Durant trade cannot be official into July 6, but expressed his readiness in joining the Suns shortly after in his post-draft press conference.
"I'm excited to put on a Phoenix jersey that has my name, that has Maluach on the back," Maluach said. "I'm just excited to play for the Suns and step on the floor."
The 7-foot-2 Maluach boasts a very impressive 7-foot-6 wingspan, which has led some to project him as having All-Defensive team potential after averaging 1.3 blocks at Duke and opponents shooting 53.6% at the rim with him on the floor compared to 62.6% at the rim with him off the court.
Hailing from South Sudan, the 18-year-old Maluach is looking forward to representing his country and the continent of Africa after beginning his basketball journey at 13 years old.
"It just makes me proud because I believed in myself," Maluach said of coming from Africa to the NBA. "I was delusional about my dreams, and no matter what the odds are against you, it shows that you can win."
Maluach put his skills on display for the South Sudan national team when he matched up against Team USA, which featured Suns star guard Devin Booker, last summer.
Minutes after selecting Maluach, Phoenix then went out and acquired another former Duke center in 23-year-old Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, who Maluach will now get to team up with to create a very strong center tandem.
"Mark has been in the league for a couple years, and I'm going to learn a lot from him," Maluach said. "I'm going to learn how to navigate and how to get better and what stuff I need to do to be able to play throughout the whole year and get better."
Maluach figures to be a high-upside center with unteachable length and defensive versatility that can lead to him contributing from day one on the Suns, as they enter in a new era with defense and youth following the Durant trade.