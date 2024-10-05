Suns Focused on Defense Ahead of New Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' offense needs no questioning ahead of the 2024-25 season.
With stars in the likes of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, offense shouldn't have to come at a premium too often under the watchful eye of new coach Mike Budenholzer.
However, the defensive side of the ball had flashed weaknesses last season, and that's something the Suns are locked into fixing ahead of their preseason debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
“High. I think that’s our main focus. We know how talented we are offensively, but the quicker we can jell. The quicker the communication is open between everybody and holding each other accountable, we’ll be in a pretty good place," said Booker on their defensive focus (h/t Duane Rankin).
Thus far, Budenholzer's liked what he saw.
“Establish a defensive identity,” Budenholzer told reporters after camp. “Establish how important being great defensively is.
"We’ve had a great month of September with open gym, but understandably, it’s mostly offense and just hooping and playing. (Tuesday) was a lot more of a defensive emphasis and putting in our basic, whether it’s our shell defense. Pick-and-roll defense, transition defense.”
The Suns battled injuries to a 49-win season before being bounced out of the first round of postseason action under prior coach Frank Vogel, who failed to establish a clear identity with the team before being fired.
There's some solid building blocks for Phoenix to work with, including one of the game's best rebounders in Jusuf Nurkic and even Durant, who has flashed some strong rim protection despite being late in his career.
Pieces are there for Budenholzer's puzzle, he just needs to unlock them.
So far, so good. We'll see how that pans out over the course of preseason.