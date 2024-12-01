Suns Forced to Change Starting Lineup vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors tonight and will utilize the following lineup:
Tyus Jones
Devin Booker
Grayson Allen
Kevin Durant
Mason Plumlee
Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic were both listed as questionable ahead of game time, though both were ruled out ahead of game time.
“I've just learned that, just now that you said that, so I knew they were questionable, but you know that that obviously changes their lineup," Steve Kerr said ahead of the game.
"We know what (Ryan) Dunn can do. We know what (Mason) Plumlee can do. They've got capable reserves, and so we just have to adjust to the other personnel.”
Kerr, like many others, though the Suns would have again plugged Ryan Dunn into the starting lineup, though Grayson Allen gets the nod.
Phoenix approaches tonight having lost their last seven of nine while the Warriors are losers of their last three.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer says they're ready to rebound.
“Yeah, I mean, when you have a competitive team, a team that has character, that cares about each other, cares about what's important, usually there's a response. You can't just say it's going to happen, because ‘we're tough guys and we're competitive guys and we're high character guys.’ You got to go out and do it and make it happen," he said.
"It's never fun when you don't get the results and you don't play the way you want to, but our group is good. They got a good mindset, they're in a good place and I think they'll be ready to go tonight.”
As for the Warriors, they listed Steph Curry as questionable tonight, though he's expected to play.
Opening tip between the two sides is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.