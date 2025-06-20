Suns Free Agent Guard Predicted to Land with Eastern Conference Contender
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns don't have very many notable free agents this summer, but Tyus Jones sticks out as perhaps the most prominent one.
After signing a one-year, veteran-minimum contract with the Suns last summer that was seen as a "prove-it" deal in hopes to get a bigger contract this summer, Jones and the Suns were very underwhelming this season.
Jones was promised the starting point guard role when he signed his contract, but was benched midway through the year, mainly due to his defense and inconsistent offense.
The 29-year-old still averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists, playing in all but one game, and he could have a few suitors this summer for teams that are in need of a point guard.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus ranked Jones as the 23rd best available free agent this summer, writing:
"Jones is a borderline starter, a low-turnover guard who can shoot three at a high clip. He's also relatively small in height and stature, which can compromise a playoff defense.
"While he can rack up assists, he's not a Ja Morant or Kyrie Irving attacking guard applying constant drive pressure. But he's super-stable, easy to fit on almost any team and looking for a pay raise after money ran dry last season, and he ended up with the Suns on the minimum."
Pincus also made a prediction on where Jones could sign this summer:
"Everything he does well fits the Orlando Magic's needs. What he doesn't, the Magic provides with a big, tough, long physical roster.
"The Orlando Magic, who need ball-handing and shooting, pick up Jones for the TMLE (Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception worth $5.7 million)."
The Magic have made the NBA's lone blockbuster trade this offseason, acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round draft picks (No.16 this year, Phoenix's in 2026 and Orlando's in 2028 and 2030) and a pick swap in 2029.
Orlando immediately thrust itself into the upper echelon of the East with this move, but still has a glaring hole at point guard, particularly one that can distribute and shoot, which Jones could provide.
The Magic would also be way more capable than the Suns of making up for Jones' defense with the physical roster behind him.
Jones could have a few teams vying for his services when free agency opens next month, but Orlando makes a lot of sense.