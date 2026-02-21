Suns vs Magic Injury Report: Latest on Devin Booker, Grayson Allen

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries.

Grayson Allen did not play in Phoenix's first game out of the All-Star break against the San Antonio Spurs yesterday after spraining his right ankle in shootaround, while Devin Booker left the 121-94 loss to San Antonio with right hip soreness in the first half.

Now, the Suns (32-24) have revealed the status of the two guards ahead of tomorrow's matchup against the Orlando Magic on the initial injury report.

Booker's injury is now listed as a right hip strain, and he is out against Orlando, while Allen (right ankle sprain) is questionable.

New Suns signing Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team) remain out for the Suns as well.

Highsmith, who was waived by the Brooklyn Nets and has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery in the offseason, spoke to the media earlier today and shared where he's at after officially signing with Phoenix on Wednesday.

"I'm here to play basketball at the end of the day," Highsmith said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "That's what I want to do. So we'll figure out when that happens and go from there. I'm going to continue to put the work in and control what I can control and just go from there."

Phoenix will be welcoming back Dillon Brooks from his automatic one-game suspension versus the Magic that came after he picked up his 16th technical foul in the Suns' final game before the All-Star break.

For the Magic (29-25), Franz Wagner (high ankle sprain) is out, while Jalen Suggs (back spasms) is questionable.

What Suns Said About Devin Booker, Grayson Allen Injuries

Booker's injury was very strange, as he originally checked out a little over midway through the first quarter, then went back to the locker room and came back for two minutes in the second quarter, but again subbed out and went to the locker room and did not return.

"Tried to go back out there. Save himself from himself," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker after the Spurs loss (via Rankin). "Wanted to go out and play. Wasn't moving great when he came back in."

Ott added later: "He felt good enough to come back in and the first couple of times up and down, I didn't notice anything, and then definitely noticed there at the end of that second stint."

Booker missed eight of Phoenix's last 10 games before the break becuase of a right ankle sprain, but now is facing a different injury coming off an impressive showing at All-Star Weekend.

Allen has also dealt with various injuries all season long and was set to return from a three-game absence due to a knee sprain before spraining his ankle in shootaround.

"Just happened. Shootaround," Ott said of Allen before the loss (via Rankin). "One of those weird instances. Quick tweak. They tried it here pregame. Not able to go."

Ott later said they "don't anticipate" Allen's ankle sprain to be long term.

The good news on the injury front for the Suns is that Jalen Green looked good and had one of his best games of the season with 26 points in the loss after he only played seven total games before the All-Star break due to a hamstring strain and hip contusion.

However, there is obvious frustration that the Suns deal with a new injury to a key player seemingly almost every game.

"I just want to see the guys play together. That's it. That's it and I probably didn't handle it right in game when we get the news," Ott said after the loss on Booker's injury (h/t Duane Rankin).

Tomorrow's game tips off at 3:00 p.m. MST and will be the first of a four-game homestand for the Suns.

