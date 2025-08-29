Suns' Full Roster Ratings in NBA 2K26
PHOENIX -- The early access version of NBA 2K26 released Friday and with it came the full ratings for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are rated as a 79 overall as a team, tying them for the 25th-best mark in the league with the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.
This is a stark contrast from last season when the Suns began NBA 2K25 as a top-5 team rated as an 83 overall highlighted by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
After moving on from Durant and Beal this offseason, Durant's Houston Rockets and Beal's Los Angeles Clippers both have an 83 rating as a team.
The Suns, meanwhile, only have two players above an 80 overall in Booker (91) and Jalen Green (83).
How Suns' 2K26 Player Ratings Shaped Out
Here is the complete list of Phoenix's player ratings in NBA 2K26:
- Devin Booker, 91 Overall
- Jalen Green, 83 Overall
- Dillon Brooks, 79 Overall
- Mark Williams, 79 Overall
- Grayson Allen, 76 Overall
- Nick Richards, 76 Overall
- Royce O'Neale, 75 Overall
- Ryan Dunn, 75 Overall
- Khaman Maluach, 74 Overall
- Jordan Goodwin, 73 Overall
- Jared Butler, 72 Overall
- Collin Gillespie, 72 Overall
- Oso Ighodaro, 72 Overall
- Isaiah Livers, 71 Overall
- Rasheer Fleming, 70 Overall
There aren't too many surprises with these ratings, especially when only Booker and Green cracked the top-100 ratings list earlier this month.
There will be a lot of room for improvement for all the players to increase their ratings throughout the season, especially if Booker turns things around after a bit of a down year last season, and the sophomores and rookies take a big jump, most notably Dunn and Maluach.
Green could be very fun to play with in the game with his new team, as he has a 91 overall dunk rating.
The Suns are no longer going to be one of the most chosen teams in NBA 2K without Durant, and this year's ratings give a glimpse of just how low the expectations are for the Suns heading into the 2025-26 season.