Suns Change Starting Lineup vs Magic

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to gain back their winning fortunes in their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Orlando Magic.

The bad news? Devin Booker is out, though names such as Grayson Allen (injury) and Dillon Brooks (suspension) are ready to re-enter the lineup that now features Jalen Green, who scored 26 points in Phoenix's last taste of action.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott hopes the following starting lineup can push Phoenix across the finish line:

Suns Starters vs Magic

Feb 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard/forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts to a call in the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Collin Gillespie

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Opening tip is slated for just past 3:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Ott harped on Phoenix needing to be physical against this Orlando squad.

"The last handful of games, I don't think we've been there, some of that's going into the break. San Antonio's unique roster build of type of athletes that those guys are, defensively, they come right to your chest. That's kind of how the game is moving," he told reporters pre-game.

"The ball handler gets the advantage, and he's allowed to get the advantage. You got to withstand it and it's one-on-one, a lot of times it's right through your chest. Tonight, that's the same challenge. These guys are physical drivers. We know they want to get into the paint, they want to get to the rim. That's their advantage. We got to withstand that first bump as much as we want to support you.

"A lot of times that does come down to one-on-one. So, we try to pick them up a little bit higher. That's what we do. Our pickup points will be extended, trying to apply pressure where we can, but knowing they're coming to your chest. Van Carroll is one of the most physical drivers they have in the league, we got to do our best to withstand that initial bump and not foul."

The Suns are 32-24 but have lose their last four-of-five games entering today. This will serve as the first of a back-to-back with the Portland Trail Blazers arriving to town tomorrow.

"All these nights are gonna be competitive, and everyone's gonna bring their best, especially here. We're not sneaking up on anyone," Ott continued pre-game. "So that's the part of the excitement that we are here, playing meaningful games here throughout the regular season."

Phoenix, down Booker, hopes they'll be able to put up another tally in the win column.