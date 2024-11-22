Suns Give Encouraging Update on Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been hit with some key injuries during their recent skid of games.
Perhaps that's coming to an end.
The Suns - losers of their last five outings - are embracing their five-day break between games to potentially get stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal healthy after both have missed recent action with calf injuries.
"They had a good day on the court. Their practice was maybe configured a little bit differently, but they had full participation, did everything. They got some three-on-three, making that progression, checking those boxes. I feel really good about where they are," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters.
"We'll see how they feel coming out of today. The hope, the plan is they play five-on-five Sunday and continue to make that progression and hopefully be available for Tuesday against the Lakers."
Bundeholzer, at the end of Rankin's video below - also said Phoenix hasn't re-evaluated Durant's calf and said the team was "really positive" on the player.
This matches a report earlier this week from NBA insider Shams Charania, who said both Beal and Durant were tracking to play at some point next week:
"Kevin Durant has been out since Nov. 8 with that calf strain, I'm told he is progressing. He will miss tonight's game. There is optimism that Kevin Durant will be able to make his return at some point next week. It could be as soon as Tuesday's cup game against the Lakers, or Wednesday against the Nets. Both games at home.
"Bradley Beal, similar trajectory, the Suns/Beal, they're hopeful he could return at some point next week. He's also dealing with a calf injury."
The Suns certainly need both stars back, as fans saw what a strong and healthy Phoenix squad could do after the team's 9-2 start to the year.