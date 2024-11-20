Insider Gives Updates on Injured Suns Stars
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have missed two massive stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, as both haven't seen recent action thanks to calf injuries.
The wait for both could be over relatively soon.
From ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania:
"Kevin Durant has been out since Nov. 8 with that calf strain, I'm told he is progressing. He will miss tonight's game. There is optimism that Kevin Durant will be able to make his return at some point next week. It could be as soon as Tuesday's cup game against the Lakers, or Wednesday against the Nets. Both games at home.
"Bradley Beal, similar trajectory, the Suns/Beal, they're hopeful he could return at some point next week. He's also dealing with a calf injury."
Charania also sat down with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who said the team plans on inking Durant to an extension next offseason.
"He's off to an amazing start this season -- one of the MVP leaders -- and we're off to a very good start. We expect Kevin to sign an extension, be with us for the long term. We hope he finishes his career here in Phoenix," said Ishbia.
"You can't sign a two-year extension this last summer, you can't do it based on the NBA rules. So we figured after the season we'll talk about it, take care of it. Kevin wants to be here, we want Kevin here. There's never been one grumbling of anything different."
The Suns have lost their last four games without Durant but hope to stop the slide against the New York Knicks tonight.