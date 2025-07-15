Suns GM Speaks On Devin Booker's Long-Term Commitment to Phoenix
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker inked a massive extension last week that ties the homegrown star to the franchise through the 2029-30 season and also gave him the highest average yearly salary of all time.
This extension came in the midst of a summer of changes for Phoenix with Kevin Durant getting traded to the Houston Rockets, and Bradley Beal working through a buyout with the team.
Phoenix also hired a new coach in Jordan Ott, as well as a new general manager in Brian Gregory, who has navigated the Suns in their reshuffling this offseason.
Despite all the changes, Gregory told SiriusXM NBA Radio that he has always recognized the importance that Booker, who will be entering his 11th NBA season next year, plays in the organization.
"Book's different," Gregory said. "He's just a different guy. He loves Phoenix, and I think we've embraced him. He came in as an 18-year-old ... and he's part of this city, and I think he's embraced that.
“At the same time, as we were going through the coaching search, I involved him, let him know everything that was going on. He met with the final four candidates as well. He's a big part of what we're doing, and I think he sees it as an opportunity to now put his own stamp on (it).
"He's been in the league 10 years, he's not even 29 years old yet. I think he sees this as an opportunity to build it and be a big part of it.”
The Suns and Booker hope they finally got the coaching search right, as Ott will be Phoenix's fourth coach in as many seasons and Booker's eighth coach in his NBA career.
They will also try to retool around Booker and put together the best roster around him. Like Gregory, Ott has said that no matter what Phoenix does, the culture will be built around Booker.
Owner Mat Ishbia shared this sentiment that Booker is at the forefront of everything the Suns want to do in the press release on his extension.
“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future,” Ishbia said. “As the team’s all-time leading scorer, his on-court achievements are unparalleled and the result of his relentless preparation and unwavering pursuit of excellence.
"His character, leadership and ‘I’ll do it’ mentality define the standards and culture we uphold. Moreover, his connection with our fans is unique – his impact resonates across the Valley, and his tireless efforts in supporting Arizona’s youth and families reflect the deep community bond we cherish.”