Suns GM Speaks on New Coach Hire
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced the hire of Jordan Ott after a dismal 2024-25 regular season, and the organization needs to get back on track after missing the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
The Suns move forward with Ott as their new leader after a thorough hiring process that featured at least ten candidates and multiple rounds of interviews.
New Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory offered the following message after Ott's hire was made official:
Suns GM Speaks on New HC
“After an extensive head coach search, Jordan’s leadership and basketball intellect consistently stood out, combining a brilliant mind as an offensive strategist with the blueprint to employ an aggressive defensive system,” said Gregory.
“A strong communicator with a relentless work ethic, he shares our vision of establishing a team identity rooted in toughness, accountability and a systematic approach to the game. Jordan attacks every day with the grit and competitiveness we need in a leader of our culture, and we are excited to welcome him and his family to Phoenix.”
Ott was an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, beating out fellow associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for the Suns' opening once Mike Budenholzer was fired.
Ott's Resume
From the Suns' official press release:
"Ott is a veteran basketball coach with nearly two decades of experience including 12 years in the NBA. He spent the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers under NBA Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson where he helped the team to a 64-18 record and the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. Cleveland led the league in Offensive Rating by scoring 121 points per 100 possessions, the second-highest rating in NBA history.
"Ott also worked closely with Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley during his season in Cleveland, helping Mobley earn NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and his first career All-NBA selection.
"Throughout his 12 seasons in the NBA, Ott’s teams have earned 10 playoff berths and compiled a 517-447 (.536) record. Prior to Cleveland, Ott served two seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers where he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023.
"He was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets for six seasons from 2016-22, helping the team reach the playoffs in each of his final four seasons in Brooklyn. Ott’s first NBA position came with the Atlanta Hawks where he spent three seasons as a video coordinator from 2013-16 and was part of the Hawks team that won a franchise-record 60 games in the 2014-15 season."