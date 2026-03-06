Jordan Ott Calls Out Suns' Energy After Eye-Opening Loss

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns coach Jordan Ott wasn't happy with his team after Thursday night's performance.

Nor should he have been.

The Suns shockingly dropped their matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Mortgage Matchup Center on Thursday in 105-103 fashion. Phoenix was heavily favored to win before the undermanned Bulls were without even more players ahead of tip due to injuries to Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey.

Yet the Suns looked sluggish and uninspired throughout spurts of their loss to a Chicago team that had lost their last 12-of-13 matchups prior to their stop in the desert.

"We're trying to blitz to create some energy. We shouldn't be asking for energy. We want to get to March to play meaningful games. We shouldn't be asking for energy," Ott told reporters following the game.

"That's why we're blitzing. We're blitzing because we can't contain the basketball and we're looking for energy."

Energy has been a defining label of the Suns throughout the 2025-26 season and has willed Phoenix to difficult wins in the past.

While starters such as Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams are out due to injury, last night was simply a bad performance. Phoenix shot 39% from the field and 28% from three in a game they never held a lead in.

"That's been our M.O. all year. We see what happens when we do it, and then tonight's an example when we don't. So, hopefully, this is a learning lesson for here on out," said Suns star guard Devin Booker after the game.

The sky isn't falling in the desert. Phoenix is still just two games back of the West's sixth seed with a 35-27 record. Sometimes, nights like that occur over the course of an 82-game season.

Yet Ott has consistently preached on the importance of these games, and while you can live with poor shooting, the energy shouldn't be questioned.

"We, all season, have fed off of our defense, creating offense. Zero steals in the 1st quarter, I think two at halftime. We're trying to find any way possible to create some offense from our defense," Ott continued post-game.

"Again, it's not like they got into the bonus super early in multiple, multiple periods. That's a part of what we do. We just didn't do it soon enough. And then when you try to turn it up late, the other teams are already rolling."

Energy will be demanded if the Suns will get themselves back into the win column as the New Orleans Pelicans are coming to town tonight for the second part of Phoenix's back to back.