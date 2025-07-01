Suns GM Speaks On New Trade Addition
PHOENIX -- A few hours before the opening of free agency on Monday, the Phoenix Suns officially announced a major trade that was reported on draft night.
The Suns acquired Charlotte Hornets starting center Mark Williams and their own 2029 second-round from Charlotte for Vasa Micić, the draft rights to Liam McNeeley, the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah).
ESPN reported the trade mere minutes after the Suns selected Duke's Khaman Maluach, rated as the top center in this year's draft, with the 10th pick last Wednesday.
Phoenix's center rotation went from one of the worst in the league after closing the 2024-25 season with Nick Richards, Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro to now strengthening it with Williams and Maluach. Richards and Ighodaro also still remain on the roster.
New Suns general manager Brian Gregory is looking forward to what Williams will bring to the Suns, who have been searching for a reliable center for years.
“Mark combines imposing size and length with a valuable skill set of finishing ability, rim protection, tough rebounding and passing instincts,” Gregory said in the press release on the trade. “He also plays with a tremendous motor and brings intangible qualities that fit our team identity.
"His addition bolsters us at the center position, and we are excited to welcome Mark to Phoenix.”
The trade officially going through is notable because there was a trade in place to send Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in February before it fell through because he failed his physical.
Health has always been a problem for Williams, as he only appeared in a career-best 44 games last season and has only averaged playing a total of just over 35 games per season in his three years in the league.
However, when he does play, he is extremely productive and averaged career highs of 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.4% from the floor last season.
Although the Maluach draft pick isn't official yet because it was acquired as part of the Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets, which cannot be finalized until the new league year on July 6, Gregory was also very complimentary of what the 18-year-old can bring to the Suns at the center position.
"Very versatile," Gregory said of Maluach following the first round. "Last year, we were, I think, 27th in rim protection, so he brings a great defensive presence for us. We were also, I think, last in the league in our effectiveness around the rim and our ability to score at the rim.
"He's definitely proven himself in one year of college of being able to do that. We constantly want to keep getting longer, more athletic, be able to play faster, defend better. And he definitely checks all those boxes."
Williams and Maluach will now team up as former Duke centers looking to give a huge boost to what has been a pretty weak position for the Suns in the past.