Suns Guard Among Top 3-Point Shooters in NBA 2K26
PHOENIX -- For the second-straight year, Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen will be among the top 3-point shooters in NBA 2K26.
Allen will have an 87 3-point rating, which ties him for the sixth-best mark in the game with five others (Zach LaVine, Luke Kennard, Sam Hauser and Anthony Edwards), NBA 2K announced Monday.
Former Suns forward Kevin Durant has the second-best 3-point shot in the game at 91, behind only Stephen Curry (99).
Last year, Allen entered NBA 2K25 at the No. 2 spot in terms of 3-point rating behind Curry with a 93 with Durant in third with a 92 after Allen led the NBA in 3-point percentage in the 2023-24 season.
Allen had a bit of a down year following his breakout 46.1% 3-point shooting percentage in 2023-24, converting 42.6% of his 3-pointers in the 2024-25 season.
Allen's points per game also decreased from a career-high 13.5 to 10.6 last season, as he moved from a starting role to the bench and averaged almost 10 minutes less per game.
Still, Allen's 3-point shot is the most deadly part of his game and the 2023-24 season really put him on the map for what he can do from long range.
With Durant getting traded to the Houston Rockets this offseason, Allen will likely take back the title of Phoenix's top 3-point shooter next season, although the Suns would like to see improvement from Devin Booker and Jalen Green in this area as well.
Allen will likely still come off the bench next year, but will be Phoenix's top reserve offensive option, so he will have a good chance to boost his 3-point percentage and offense overall back to his career 2023-24 season heading into his third year with the Suns.
Although the Suns as a whole had a down year last season, finishing 36-46 and missing the playoffs, they still ranked third in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 37.8%, so Allen will look to lead the charge of carrying that over to a new-look roster under new coach Jordan Ott.