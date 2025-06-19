Report: Suns Have 'No Leverage' in Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- The Kevin Durant trade rumors seemingly get a new update every day, but teams have not really been reported to have upgraded their offers for the 15-time All-Star.
It's no secret the Suns want to move Durant ahead of the NBA Draft that begins on June 25, but The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported Tuesday:
"The Suns have 'no leverage' in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say. The idea of Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one.
"So, a team can wait and see if Phoenix asks for less in a trade. The Suns also would like to get this done before the June 25-26 NBA draft because draft picks are expected to be part of any deal."
Durant reportedly has three preferred destinations in the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have been mentioned as wildcard teams.
According to multiple reports, the Suns aren't promising to send Durant to one of his three preferred destinations, but Durant can also dictate some of the offers by saying he would choose not to sign an extension with the receiving team, as he currently has one year left on his deal, to get them to lessen the package they offer Phoenix.
The Rockets, Spurs and Heat clearly have not made any offers that have blown away the Suns to this point, and to Rankin's point, these teams might only not improve their offers, but offer less as the draft draws closer.
The 36-year-old Durant still played at an elite level last season, averaging 26.6 points on .527/.430/.839 splits, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks this season, missing out on an All-NBA team only because he missed the 65-game threshold by two games, and showed no signs of slowing down.
However, even though Durant could still be a clear win-now piece, teams don't seem eager to trade for him because of his age and contract situation.
The Suns also made it difficult on themselves when they had trade discussions about him before the deadline against his will, making it known to every team that he would be available this offseason.
Now, Phoenix is facing an uphill battle in trying to get a good package for Durant, but new general manager Brian Gregory still has a chance to prove everyone wrong if he is able to flip Durant for meaningful pieces.