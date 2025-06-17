Suns 'Highly Intrigued' By This Position Upgrade
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have several glaring roster holes to fill this offseason after a very disappointing 2024-25 season.
However, it is becoming more and more evident that one position in particular is being prioritized more than the rest with the NBA Draft approaching and a Kevin Durant trade on the horizon.
NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line wrote about Phoenix’s interest in adding a center Monday:
“Phoenix has surely recognized that it lacks a bonafide starting center. Which is why, amidst all of the various Suns topics in circulation, they are said to be highly intrigued by the prospect of adding a floor-spacing big man this offseason to address that weakness.
“I was told that Creighton’s 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner, to name one example, recently worked out for the Suns and is very much in consideration with that No. 29 pick. The same goes for Stanford's Maxime Raynaud.
“I’ve also heard that Phoenix has done some background work on Kristaps Porziņģis with Boston known to be exploring its trade options up and down the roster. Sources say you can likewise add Phoenix to the list of teams that had been hoping to elbow its way into Myles Turner's free agency this summer.
"We wrote earlier this week about teams such as Detroit and Atlanta that covet Turner but realistically concede that the longtime Pacers center is highly likely to re-sign with Indiana this summer after helping Indy reach the NBA Finals.”
The Suns currently have one center under contract for next season in second-year big man Oso Ighodaro, but will likely have two if they fully guarantee Nick Richards’ $5 million he is owed next season by the end of the month.
Richards and Ighodaro ended the season as the starter and backup, respectively, at the 5, but the Suns did not have a stretch big they utilized outside Bol Bol (an unrestricted free agent), who hardly saw the floor, but mainly played the 4 when he did.
Additionally, Richards did not impress as a starter, but could still be a reliable backup moving forward.
Phoenix could also look to get a starting-level center back in the Durant trade with the Miami Heat’s Kel’el Ware, the Toronto Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac, the Brooklyn Nets’ Nic Claxton, the Charlotte Hornets’ Mark Williams and others all circulating in the Durant trade rumors depending on where the Suns eventually move him to (or from another team in a multi-team deal).
Porzingis, who has one year and $30 million left on his contract, would be an interesting target if the Suns can find a way to work against the tax aprons to acquire him.
The 29-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season, but dealt with a mysterious illness that caused him to miss several games in the latter portion of the year. He is a likely trade candidate for Boston as it looks to avoid having the highest payroll in the NBA next season.
In terms of bringing in centers for pre-draft workouts, the Suns would have to be confident they could either start or factor into the center rotation in order to select them. It seems more logical to bring in another position of depth with the 29th pick rather than a big man considering Phoenix already has Ighodaro and Richards.
The Suns have plenty of avenues to landing a new starting center this offseason, and they appear to be doing their due diligence to find the best fit.