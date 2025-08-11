REPORT: Suns To Host Division Rival in 2025-26 Season Opener
PHOENIX -- The first game of the Phoenix Suns' 2025-26 season has been revealed.
According to KCRA News reporter Sean Cunningham on X, the Suns will host the Sacramento Kings in their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 22.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin also reported another game on the Suns' schedule will be on Nov. 4 against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
This matchup against Sacramento will be Phoenix's first time opening the season at home since 2022, when the Suns came back to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 after the Mavs embarrassingly blew out the Suns in Phoenix in Game 7 of the second round the season prior.
This season's opener against the Kings clearly won't have the buildup of that year's game, as both the Suns and Kings missed the playoffs last season, but it does give Phoenix a good chance to start the year off 1-0.
The Suns are 31-26 in season openers all time and 20-10 when they start the season at home.
Although the Kings aren't an opponent who jumps off page for an opener, Phoenix has had some good battles with them the last couple seasons, but finished this past season 1-3 against them.
The two teams actually closed out the 2024-25 regular season against each other with the Kings winning the finale 109-98 over Phoenix.
Sacramento would finish as the No. 9 seed in the West and advance to the play-in after this game, where it was eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the opening matchup with a 120-106 loss.
Last season, the Kings struggled to find their footing after trading away De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline and enter next season with relatively the same roster centered around Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and only one notable addition in Dennis Schroder, who will boost their point guard position.
Meanwhile, the Suns have a completely different roster after trading away Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal. Phoenix is still built around Devin Booker, but now has a ton of new pieces, notably including Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming among others.
NBA.com has the Kings at No. 12 in the Western Conference power rankings, and the Suns at No. 13, meaning both are predicted to miss the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.
Both the Kings and Suns have also been the two most frequently mentioned teams in the Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors this offseason, although it appears unlikely either one will eventually land him.
The complete NBA schedule is set to be released on Thursday, which you can read more about by clicking here.