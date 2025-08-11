NBA Officially Announces Release Date for Suns Schedule
PHOENIX -- The NBA officially announced the release date for the 2025-26 season Monday after it was already reported by The Stein Line to be coming later this week.
The league will provide a sneak peak of some signature games across national networks (ABC, ESPN, NBA and Peacock) on Tuesday, while the complete schedule will be released on Thursday, Aug. 14.
ESPN's Shams Charania has already reported the opening night and Christmas Day matchups, which the Phoenix Suns are not scheduled to play in.
Phoenix's season opener has leaked however, as KCRA News reporter Sean Cunningham posted on X the Suns will host the Sacramento Kings in their opener on Oct. 22.
Phoenix has announced its full preseason schedule:
Friday, Oct. 3: vs Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Desert, CA
Friday, Oct. 10: vs Brooklyn Nets in Macao, China
Sunday, Oct. 12: vs Brooklyn Nets in Macao, China
Tuesday, Oct 14: vs Los Angeles Lakers in Phoenix, AZ
The Suns' regular-season schedule will be highlighted by their matchups against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, as well as Bradley Beal and the Los Angeles Clippers.
As the Suns look to turn over a new leaf this season, games against the top teams in the league, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Rockets, Clippers and others figure to be telling matchups of how their new-look roster and playstyle shapes up against contenders in the modern NBA.
After the Suns were unable to keep pace with some of the best teams in the NBA the past couple seasons, the 2025-26 team could show that they are more capable of getting out and running better as they transition from an older to younger group.
Phoenix does not have much expectations this season and after being labeled as a contender the past few years, the Suns will not have as many marquee matchups on the calendar.
In the 2024-25 season, the Suns had 30 total games on national TV across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, so expect this number to drop significantly this season.
The Suns have also broadcasted 70 games locally over-the-air on Arizona’s Family and stream on Suns Live the past two seasons, so this should continue into the 2025-26 season.
Stay tuned for the official schedule release.
