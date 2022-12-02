Jamal Crawford and Candace Parker weigh in on Devin Booker dropping 51 in three quarters. He sat out the whole fourth quarter against the Bulls.

On Wednesday night, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dropped 51 points in three quarters and sat out the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls.

“It felt like a double-sized rim out there,” Booker said. “If I rise up, it’s going in.”

“It’s the best,” Booker said about the home crowd. “I don’t know how many sellout crowds that is in a row, but it’s impressive. Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays, it doesn’t matter what day of the week it is. They show up and show out.”

Bulls guard Zach LaVine also spoke about Booker game. Stating once a player like Booker gets in rhythm it's too late.

“A guy like that gets in a rhythm and it’s too late,” LaVine said. “He gets it going and it’s over.”

After the game former Suns guard Jamal Crawford and Candace Parker weighed in on Booker's big night.

Candace Parker shared, "He didn’t just get 50, he got 50 in 3 quarters against my Chicago Bulls."

Meanwhile, Jamal Crawford added, “Good to see Book being happy & being engaged.”

With the win against Chicago the Suns are now 15-6 and are first in the Western Conference. Next up for Phoenix are the Houston Rockets at home on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.