Insider: Kevin Durant, Spurs Had Mutual Interest at Trade Deadline
PHOENIX -- With rumors already circulating of potential Kevin Durant landing spots if the Phoenix Suns decide to trade him this offseason, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania shared an interesting note about Durant and the San Antonio Spurs on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday
"I think Kevin Durant is another guy that there was mutual interest in (between the Spurs and Durant) at the (trade) deadline," Charania said.
"I think they're going to be looking very actively to see: 'Is there a wing player we can bring in that could take us over the top?'"
The Spurs with Victor Wembanyama have always made sense for Durant if they want to make a win-now move.
Charania pointed out that San Antonio is loaded with assets if it wants to make a big trade this offseason:
"They also have a ton of assets," Charania said. "They have tradeable contracts. They have the No. 2 pick. They have the No. 14 pick in this year's draft.
"They have a bunch of tradeable (future) picks as well. Moving forward, they have all their picks."
San Antonio, like Phoenix, missed the playoffs this season, but is in a much better position moving forward than the Suns, highlighted by a core of Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
Now, the Spurs are in prime position to add to their young talent with the No. 2 and No. 14 picks or to trade one or both of those picks for an already established player that could help propel them to being a contender.
For someone like Durant, it would seem possible that San Antonio could trade for him while also keeping the No. 2 pick, but that would not likely be the case for a player such as Giannis Antetokounmpo.
A package centered around the No. 14 pick and Devin Vassell plus another player or two, such as Harrison Barnes, for salary purposes, and future draft picks could net the Spurs Durant if he really wanted to go there.
Durant will have a large say in where he's traded, as he is extension eligible this offseason, so he can pick and choose which teams he would sign an extension with.
Durant's name has been floating in trade rumors ever since it was leaked the Suns shopped him at the trade deadline and anticipation continues to build about where he could end up this summer with the Spurs, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and plenty of other teams all in good position to be a potential suitor for him.
Charania also said on his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that this NBA offseason "might be the craziest ever," and Durant could play a big part in that.