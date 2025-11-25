Mat Ishbia Opens Up on Suns’ Culture Reset

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia swung for the fences just hours after officially taking over his role in 2023.

Ishbia orchestrated a massive trade for superstar forward Kevin Durant before eventually adding Bradley Beal in another trade hoping to form a championship team in Phoenix.

The moves didn't work - Ishbia struck out - and this past summer was spent reforming the team's roster, identity, and culture.

So far, so good on that end - as the Suns have been a pleasant surprise to start the 2025-26 season.

Mat Ishbia Gets Honest on Suns' Culture Reset

As part of the trade back to Phoenix for Durant, the Suns got Dillon Brooks - who has been a major part of the team's grit and physicality thus far.

Ishbia highlighted this in his recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show:

“That's a tribute to the players and the coaches - but that mentality. Everyone understands we’re trying to compete every day. You [Draymond] raised the floor, you are a floor raiser, a winner, a champion. How do I get people like that who care?

"So Dillon [Brooks] is definitely someone that cares. He might agitate the other 29 teams, but for us, he’s exactly what we’re about. He’s a tough, hard-nosed guy. He plays as many games as he can play. He wants to compete every game and he’s going to do what he can to help us win.

"Mentioning other guys like Jalen [Green] and Mark [Williams], but even like Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie, we've got some other guys here that not everyone looks at. One thing I've learned about the NBA: Playing hard and caring about winning - I didn't think that those were skills, but those are skills, and you need to make sure your guys have those skills.

"It's not just shooting, it's not just rebounding or defense or athleticism, [it's about] playing hard and caring about winning every night. I’m lucky to have some guys like that and a great young head coach that’s bringing them all together.”

Mat Ishbia on elevating the Suns’ culture:



“Everyone understands we’re trying to compete every day. You [Draymond] are a floor raiser, a winner, a champion. How do I get people like that who care?



Dillon [Brooks] is definitely someone that cares. He might agitate the other 29… pic.twitter.com/ly9laURLAt — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) November 24, 2025

First-year Suns head coach Jordan Ott has done a tremendous job in the early portions of the season of instilling all of the attributes Ishbia highlighted above, and with hindsight, surely that alignment was the reason he got the job.

"This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play. The goal is to find a way to beat the other team by one point," Ott said earlier in the season.

With Phoenix sitting at 11-7 on the year - so far, so good.

Latest Phoenix Suns News