Suns Star Gets Honest on Trade Talks
PHOENIX -- Difficult times call for difficult measures - this adage has potentially caught up to the Phoenix Suns over the last year-plus.
Phoenix is notably in the second apron - which limits the means of improvement over the next several seasons.
The only clear way to improve the future outlook of the franchise is to move franchise cornerstone Kevin Durant - as Devin Booker is untouchable and Bradley Beal will be difficult to move along with not being able to receive substantial compensation for him in a potential trade.
The front office of the Suns seemingly were aware of that - as Durant was rumored to be shopped prior to the trade deadline.
Durant took to the "Draymond Green Show" to give his honest thoughts on a reported trade that nearly sent him back to the Golden State Warriors, where he played from 2016-19, in which he reportedly vetoed the deal before it got completed.
"We can play the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason then we figure it out," said Durant.
Full podcast below:
Durant had shown no signs of being eager to leave Phoenix - the expectation prior to the last three weeks had been that the future Hall-of-Fame talent would sign a new contract extension with Phoenix over the summer.
The shopping of an all-time great player without their knowledge can certainly turn the tables in a situation such as this - and Durant appears to be open to further discussing a move elsewhere over the summer with the above statement.
The unfortunate reality of this situation is that it is possible that the best avenue forward for both parties is to find a trade.
The moves the Suns have made in an effort to more sufficiently support the Durant/Booker duo have backfired - and the collateral damage of some of the wrong steps could ultimately force the franchise to move on from one of the greatest players of all-time.
Among teams that could be in the running for the 30,000-point career scorer are the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and even the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As far as the 2024-25 season is concerned, Durant will suit up on Thursday night as the Suns take on the New Orleans Pelicans as the team continues to battle to make the play-in tournament in a contested Western Conference.