Suns Know They Have Bradley Beal Problem
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns know they've got a Bradley Beal problem.
Though Kevin Durant will dominate headlines this summer, the Suns equally need a solution for Beal's standing moving into the 2025-26 season.
Beal, acquired via trade a couple summers ago, has yet to live up to either his billing or price tag as the Suns have been a massive disappointment since his arrival.
That's not solely his fault, though Beal and his no trade clause has truly made things difficult for the Suns to wipe their hands clean from the star guard - and that was made evident in Phoenix's recent process of finding a new head coach.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, potential coaching candidates interviewed by the Suns were asked what they would do with Beal if the player was still on the roster for next year.
"Another illustration that Phoenix knows it faces significant challenges to move on from Beal: Various coaches who interviewed for the Suns’ job in recent weeks were asked how they would utilize him in the event that 31-year-old is still on the roster when training camps open Sept. 30."- Marc Stein
Beal has two years remaining on his contract with a player-option for the final year. He's due $53.6 and $57.1 million in the last two years, respectively.
Beal has shown no indication he's looking to move despite the Suns trying their best to nudge him out of Phoenix.
Suns insider John Gambadoro offered the following on Beal's current standing:
"They do NOT want him back. But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him. One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don't want him and are looking at how to get out."
With so much money due to Beal, a potential buy-out with the guard could get expensive quick depending on what number both player and team arrive to - though that hit could be spread out over two years.
Beal and his family reportedly love it here in the Valley, so there's no true incentive for the player to agree to move on if he doesn't want to.
The further this drags out, the more Phoenix's front office clearly regrets taking on Beal, his contract and the drama that's ensued from his presence.
We'll see if the Suns can find a resolution soon.