Suns Named Landing Spot For Former MVP
The Phoenix Suns are in need of a point guard with Devin Booker and Collin Gillespie as the only options at the position.
The team has yet to replace Tyus Jones, who signed with the Orlando Magic earlier this month, and Chris Paul appears likely to join the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report writer Timothy Rapp thinks Russell Westbrook could make sense for the Phoenix Suns or Detroit Pistons.
"The Detroit Pistons lost Dennis Schröder this offseason and have a need for a backup point guard. Westbrook would bring plenty of experience to a young, up-and-coming roster that reached the playoffs last season. In a backup role, he could be very valuable for the Pistons as they look to build on last season's impressive leap," Rapp wrote.
"This is a fit that makes a lot of sense for both sides.
"The Suns also have about a million shooting guards but no true point guards, so perhaps Westbrook could be in play in Phoenix. But Detroit probably offers him a better pathway to contention next season and beyond."
If the Suns and Pistons ended up as Westbrook's only options, Phoenix could be considered as the likelier landing spot.
Westbrook has mentioned the fact that he wants to be closer to the west coast because his family lives in Los Angeles, so Phoenix takes the cake there.
On top of that, Westbrook could get more playing time with a clear need as the backup point guard for the Suns. There is even an argument where Westbrook could start some for the Suns, which could also intrigue him to join Phoenix.
The Suns shouldn't offer more than a veteran's minimum contract, but with Westbrook's options drying out, that's the deal he knows he will get.
It may take time for Westbrook to accept any kind of deal, but the Suns could be in the race.