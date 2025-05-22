Suns Legend Congratulates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Winning MVP
PHOENIX -- Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first Canadian-born player since Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash in 2006 to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award Wednesday night.
Nash, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006, congratulated Gilgeous-Alexander on the award with a long social media post on Thursday.
"Kids (and grown ups) watch and listen to this guy," Nash wrote on Instagram. "He talks about the process. Refines the process. Attacks the process. Obsesses over the process. He does it with class, grit and style.
"When you see him now it looks like he was born to do this. When he was cut from the JV team in 9th grade I’m assuming he did not. He’s willing to dig really deep and do the work everyday but the work is not all sweat. It’s equally building and committing to a process and riding it through the ups and downs.
"Bravo, Shai! Keep killing your process."
Gilgeous-Alexander won the MVP by a large margin, receiving 71 first-place votes to Nikola Jokic's 29, after averaging an NBA-best 32.7 points per game on 51.9% shooting to go along with 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and a block in 76 games and leading the Thunder to a franchise-record 68-14 record, which also topped the NBA this season.
Nash also sent Gilgeous-Alexander a message in a video collage posted by the Thunder that featured former Suns guard Chris Paul as well.
"To my favorite player, Shai, congratulations," Nash said. "Very well deserved. MVP. Unbelievable, proud of you. Admire you. Don't stop now. Enjoy this."
Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder are currently up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves and are looking to do something Nash was not able to accomplish with the Suns--winning the NBA Finals.