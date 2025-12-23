Devin Booker Gives Blunt Take on NBA Officiating

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has had it with NBA officiating.

Booker, when speaking with local reporters, says the league needs to be more consistent in how they call games.

"Just consistency in the game. I think one of my big problems is I watch all the games mostly every night and expect to get similar calls to people that have the same usage rate as me, but that's not the case," said Booker (h/t Duane Rankin).

"But in the game, with the referee crew you have, I think if similar plays happen on both sides, they should be called or not called."

Many Suns fans have highlighted their lack of calls compared to other teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, etc.

Phoenix has been on the wrong side of some calls this season, but such is life for an NBA team playing 82 games.

However, it's always been fair to say Booker's whistle hasn't been as active as other star players in the league.

Those narratives were only pushed further in Phoenix's three-point loss to the Golden State Warriors, where after in the NBA's Last 2 Minute Report, the league admitted to a missed call in the final seconds of action.

Booker says while those reports are constructive, they only cause more frustration.

"I think they should just get rid of it overall. I think it just adds more frustration to everybody," Booker said.

"It kind of calls out referees in a way, but a lot of those plays, too, I try to see it from both sides. Not specifically that call, but some calls, you put yourself in the shoes of the other team and you're like, OK, I could see why I'd want that call if I was the other team, but other than that, yeah, it's just a waste."

It's not as if the Suns are on every losing end of calls, as Phoenix has benefited from a few going their way this season -- though Booker's overall message upholds how many across the NBA feel on a nightly basis.

Officiating will always be scrutinized in one way, shape or form. That's the nature of the beast.

Yet there's no doubting this year feels a little different when it comes to calls for/against certain teams or players.

