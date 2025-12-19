NBA Confirms Controversial Suns vs Warriors Call

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns won in dramatic 99-98 fashion against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, thanks in part to a foul called with just 0.4 seconds remaining.

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin collected a rebound and was fouled by Warriors guard Moses Moody when attempting to go back up for a shot. The play was reviewed on the floor and was confirmed before Goodwin sank one of two free throws.

Goodwin fouled.



Reviewing to see if it occurred before time expired.



0.4 seconds. #Suns pic.twitter.com/pToUQGgjyY — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 19, 2025

The Warriors failed to do anything with the remaining 0.4 seconds, and the buzzer saw Phoenix exit Mortgage Matchup Center with a win.

The NBA's L2M (last two minute) report confirmed the call on the floor.

"Although Moody (GSW) makes contact to the ball, he also makes more than marginal contact to Goodwin's (PHX) head/neck area and to his arm. After communicating with the Replay Center, it is determined that the foul occurs with 0.4 seconds remaining on the game clock," read the report.

The NBA says all 14 calls/no-calls in the last two minutes of Thursday's battle were correct.

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was disappointed in not getting to overtime.

READ: Insider Shuts Down Suns-Raptors Trade Rumor

Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Suns vs Warriors Ending

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Tonight we executed really well. It's hard to believe the game was decided on that call," Kerr said following the game.

"An airball that hits the side of the backboard. Guys behind the bench told me Moses got all ball. Everybody's tangled up. To me, it better be a foul to decide the game on a play like that. So disappointing that we didn't get to go to overtime because I thought our guys executed and did a great job in the last few minutes of giving ourselves a chance."

"It's hard to believe that the game was decided on that call."



Steve Kerr discusses the late foul that gave the Suns two free throws to win the game pic.twitter.com/R8xUuaaKJf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 19, 2025

Golden State trailed by as much as seven with under three minutes left before narrowly entering overtime.

After the game, Suns coach Jordan Ott gave a glowing review of Goodwin.

"Huge, huge, great trust in Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) being in their end of game, tight game. Love everything he is about, what he brings every single day," he said.

"His spirit really, really helps our group. We wanted to take the last shot and crash, take the last shot, we knew they didn't have a timeout. We were going to crash the glass, great patience by Book (Devin Booker) when they were double teaming him, get it out of his hands. Shot goes up and we are going to crash, we got one and Goodie was able to knock it in for the win.”

The Suns will see the Warriors again on Saturday night.

Latest Phoenix Suns News