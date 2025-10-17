Suns Legend's Story About Michael Jordan Has Fans Laughing Again
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns fans, unfortunately, know all too well about legendary Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan.
Chicago downed the Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals to complete their first three-peat en route to six championship rings for Jordan - and with absolutely no surprises, the GOAT delivered some pristine trash talk one night vs. Phoenix.
A podcast appearance by former Suns player and current team broadcaster Eddie Johnson has resurfaced online recently talking about a wager made between Jordan and a pair of Suns:
"Jordan stands up in the room and says, 'You tell that boy Dan Majerle I got something for him tonight.'" said Johnson on The Kick Club.
"He looked at Tom (Chambers) and said, 'I'm gonna give your boy 40 (points)'. I'm like yeah, okay. Whatever. (Jordan said) 'Bet $100. Bet $200.' I took the bet. Tom took the bet.
"So he had about 34 (points). He walks over to the bench. He catches the ball, looks at Tom and I like, 'get that money ready' - he catches the ball and Dan's guarding him. He reverse pivots so Dan's got to back up. He went right and he just tried to tear the rim down. He's holding up four (fingers) - nobody knew what the four was.
"So (during a) timeout, Michael came over after the timeout. He says, 'Your boys - they were playing cards with me all day. And they bet me too. I told them I was gonna give your boy Dan Majerle 40.' He had 38. Man, he dunked for the 40 on everybody. Ran past the bench (and said) 'I want my money' and checked himself out the game."
Dan Majerle Didn't Know Michael Jordan Targeted Him
This is very much on par for Jordan, and it's good that a few Suns can have a laugh looking back.
Majerle himself, on a separate podcast, says it was an honor for Jordan to target him... even if he didn't know about it until later.
"I didn't know that until I watched The Last Dance. ... I was just as shocked as anybody, he would say that," he said on Sub Par.
"People bring that up to me all the time - I think it's a badge of honor. The greatest player in the world is trying to kill me. Which he did. And it doesn't make me feel any way because he is the greatest player in the world. That guy was so great not only offensively but defensively.
"If he wanted to score on you, he's going to score on you. If he didn't want you to score, you weren't scoring.
Majerle said his whole philosophy when playing Jordan was to talk golf to avoid giving him any sort of mental edge or drive on the court.
"Like I said, the guy was unbelievable. And he carried their team, he was that good."
Jordan's legacy needs no backing, but it's always fun to see these sorts of stories pop up.